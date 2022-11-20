Midnight Ride: Melchizedek and the Warriors of Light 11-19-22

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.





A mysterious group of Ancient Zadokites who held the Dead Sea Scrolls wrote about an end times battle in which the "Sons of Light" will battle the "Sons of Darkness". They are joined by Melchizedek who has always been seen as a mystical yet important character in the Bible.

Exclusive content can be found on https://www.nystv.org

Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV

#MidnightRide #NYSTV

T-Shirts and Mugs:

https://nystvwear.com

Tonight's sponsors:

Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com

Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints

Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases

Watts Leather: https://wattsleather.com/





Shared from and subscribe to:

Now You See TV

https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV



