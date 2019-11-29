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Law Would Ban All Firearms And Self Defense Training
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327 views • November 29, 2019
The State of Virginia, now entirely run by truly insane Democrats who support infanticide and child murder, is proposing a new 2020 law known as SB64 which will be taken up by the Democrat-run Senate beginning January 8, 2020.
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