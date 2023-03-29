This is REALLY bad!

NATO led by the United States and Britain just introduced depleted uranium tank shells into the fight which Russia warned about weeks ago. Putin now says nukes in Belarus are a response to this NATO escalation. Here we go! ✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc ✅ Become a Redacted Rebel VIP and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com 🐦 Follow Redacted on Twitter: https://Twitter.com/TheRedactedInc

