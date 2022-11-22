Create New Account
Cashew Butter Protein Dip
Ingredients:

2 cups Health Ranger Select Organic Raw Cashews

Pinch of Health Ranger Select Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground

2 Tablespoons Health Ranger Select Premium Manuka Honey

2 Tablespoons Groovy Bee Organic Raw Cacao Nibs and/or

1 teaspoon Health Ranger Select Organic Black Chia Seeds


Directions:

1. Soak Cashews in water for at least 4 hours or overnight

2. Drain water

3. Blend cashews and salt until smooth

4. Pour into flat container

5. Top with manuka honey and Nibs or Chia seeds

6. Enjoy with your favorite fruit, whole wheat pretzles, etc

