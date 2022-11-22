Cashew Butter Protein Dip

Ingredients:
2 cups Health Ranger Select Organic Raw Cashews
Pinch of Health Ranger Select Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
2 Tablespoons Health Ranger Select Premium Manuka Honey
2 Tablespoons Groovy Bee Organic Raw Cacao Nibs and/or
1 teaspoon Health Ranger Select Organic Black Chia Seeds
Directions:
1. Soak Cashews in water for at least 4 hours or overnight
2. Drain water
3. Blend cashews and salt until smooth
4. Pour into flat container
5. Top with manuka honey and Nibs or Chia seeds
6. Enjoy with your favorite fruit, whole wheat pretzles, etc
