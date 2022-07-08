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https://gnews.org/post/ppq6e827
07/05/2022 The data leak reveals that the CCP challenges the bottom line of humanity: Guangxi took the extra baby away and undiscovered. The official answer is that this is a social adjustment based on the birth control policy