Dr Jane Ruby Show FROM JAB TO HEALING LTC DR PETE CHAMBERS

Dr. Jane welcomes LTC Dr. Pete Chambers, one of the 3 DOD whistleblowers, and C19 bioweapon injury victim who is making his journey to healing from these poisons and he is here to share his strategies. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.
