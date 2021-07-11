Doctors & Medical Groups Barred From Platforms for Posting About Therapeutics Such As Hydroxychloroquine

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7/7/2021 Trump said in his press conference that during the pandemic when social media giants began censoring information, which was very often incorrect or wrong. Doctors and medical groups have been barred from platforms for posting about therapeutics such as hydroxychloroquine according to guidance by the CDC.