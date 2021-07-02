'Wonderland Club' Pedophile Ring (Operation Cathedral) [07.04.2013]

Are things connected about LGBTIQA+ and Pedophiles?The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile... Documented [13.02.2021]..Rachel W - 2 years ago'Amazing that drug dealers have decades longer sentences than these sick freaks. It's really mind blowing.'Price Bayliss - 2 years ago'They need a follow up called "operation castration"'Tavleen Akoi Gill - 1 year ago'Every country needs to protect its future - the children. India recently passed a law - death sentence to child rapists. Winds Qf change 'Mickey Newsome - 2 years ago'There should be a law that if a person molests a child. They should be given the death penalty. No child deserves to be abused.'Sean Jones - 2 years ago'I'm from the south and Ill tell you one thing for sure. People like this end up going missing where I live. Sometimes you have to put the law in your own hands'Briella - 1 year ago'I think it’s insane that this man talking feels ok to show his face and talk so greet about making friends that are sick as him. They really are sick they all need to be castrated .'953,184 views Apr 7, 2013 - 38:24 minNotice - Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)Murun Buchstansangur7.88K subscribers