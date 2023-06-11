Protect Tucson Public Safety 🕍🍆 During a Pima County Board of Supervisor’s Meeting today, there was an accidental appearance in the background on Matt Heinz’s video feed

Source: https://arizonadailyindependent.com/2023/01/10/pima-county-supervisor-inadvertently-shares-shot-of-scantily-dressed-man-during-board-meeting/

Thumbnail: https://imgur.com/gallery/0I8PGmf

At Tuesday’s Pima County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, online attendees were treated to a bit of a skin flick when a man bared himself while Supervisor Matt Heinz was zooming into the meeting. Heinz quickly shut the camera off when he saw the man appear behind him on his computer.

According to various sources, Heinz has appeared almost exclusively at Board meetings via Zoom, citing fear of Covid exposure. The same sources say that he has made other appearances via Zoom while on cruise ships.

In the video, which appears to be shot from either a hospital room or cruise ship cabin, Heinz is listening intently to a discussion of the highly questionable election process employed by Pima County, when a man wearing a speedo-type under garment and tank top emerges from out-of-screen behind him, pulls up his tank top and exposes a well-conditioned and seemingly young body to the viewing public. A startled Heinz then quickly turns off his computer’s camera function.

Former Supervisor Ally Miller tweeted, “I thought the pot smoking on the 11th floor of Pima County BOS was bad enough. Now we get to view cruise ship activities of the Board of Supervisors. Praying Dr. Heinz doesn’t get covid,” in response to a post from the Protect Tucson Public Safety Twitter page: During a Pima County Board of Supervisor’s Meeting today, there was an accidental appearance in the background on Matt Heinz’s video feed.

Protect Tucson Public Safety (@ProTucsonSafety) January 10, 2023

https://twitter.com/ProTucsonSafety/status/1612893065852907520

The video caught fire once popular Phoenix radio show host, KFYI’s James T. Harris, shared it on Twitter: Oh Pima County Board of Supervisors… You just won’t let me quit you! 🤠 https://t.co/zoKpjE2nQq

James T Harris (@JamesTHarris) January 10, 2023

https://twitter.com/ProTucsonSafety/status/1612893065852907520

While Heinz, who is an emergency room doctor, enjoyed a reputation as a fairly friendly member when he served in the Arizona Legislature, he has earned a reputation for being a bully on the Board of Supervisors. From calling small, unmasked children “little Typhoid Mary’s” to illegally snapping at members of the public when they dare to challenge his decisions during the Board’s Call to the Public periods, Heinz has alienated colleagues and members of the public.

Heinz has been very careful to avoid controversy since the days he was called out by his fellow Democrats for befriending the controversial former Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babue, who was under attack by his former lover. In that case, Babue, a Republican who presented himself as a border security hawk, allegedly threatened his Mexican ex-lover with deportation when the man refused to promise never to disclose their years-long relationship.

The Arizona Daily Independent reached out to Supervisor Heinz for a comment, but he has not responded.











