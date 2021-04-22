GTV UK Weekly Interview With Mr. Bannon (April 21st, 2021)

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https://gnews.org/1124895/
Over the past week, the CCP took bold moves to challenge the entire world and tried to take it over. General Secretary “God” Xi openly orders the world to follow the CCP regime, and the CCP plans to build more and more biological labs to produce more biological weapons. We are very honored that Mr. Bannon is here to share with us his insights about such a turbulent world situation.