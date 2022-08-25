BRIAN WITH DIANE CHASE - AN APPEAL TO VIEWERS

Diane Chase provides some background to the creation of the Magna Carta of 2022 Worldwide Declaration of Freedom and asks viewers to take action and help promote this valuable document and video. Diane encourages viewers who speak other languages to translate the declaration or dub over the video and share so this is truly a Worldwide declaration of freedom.

Website: https://declaration-of-freedom.blogspot.com

PDF of The Secret World Government or The Hidden Hand

https://famguardian.org/Publications/TheSecretWorldGovernment/SecretGovernment-Spiridovich.pdf

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