Tanzanian President John Magufuli: Even Papaya and Goats are Corona positive

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Note, such cases are not the first one, see these news:
* Corona in Tiger: https://www.nationalgeographic.de/tiere/2020/04/durch-pfleger-angesteckt-tiger-us-zoo-covid-19-erkrankt
* Corona in Dog: https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/health-environment/article/3075993/coronavirus-hong-kong-confirms-second-dog
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The video is not a fake news: https://au.news.yahoo.com/rejects-tanzania-claim-tests-faulty-150345918--spt.html
The producer of the test kit is worldwide TIB MOLBIOL Syntheselabor GmbH in Germany https://www.tib-molbiol.com.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl....
See this publication of the virus detection: https://www.eurosurveillance.org/cont...