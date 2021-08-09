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Vax-Tiny Capillary Blood Clotting; Dr Charles Hoffe, 62% of his vaxed patients test ++ for clotting
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361 views • August 09, 2021
Dr. Charles Hoffe, is a Canaadian doctor. He has found that 62% of his patients have clogging in the capillary blood vessels. These clots do NOT show up on an X-ram nor an MRI. So there is a special test to detect this... called the D'dimer blood test. These clotted vessels are permenently damaged which is VERY concerning. Especially the capillaries in your lungs.
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