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The Russian ambassador to the UN Claims Trump is the legitimate president
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384 views • March 08, 2022
The Russian ambassador to the UN Claims Trump is the legitimate president
@HTTP_404_NotF
The Russian ambassador to the UN just said that Trump was the legitimate president and that he was ousted (by election fraud).
https://twitter.com/HTTP_404_NotF/status/1499106731858800643?s=20&;t=YQJKocFJlxgZ0SDhGohw4w
https://defiantamerica.com/video-did-the-russian-ambassador-says-to-the-un-that-the-legitimately-elected-president-of-the-united-states-trump-was-overthrown/
Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia ecxhoed Trump’s election fraud claims at Wednesday’s Security Council meeting. As Nebenzia accused the West of ganging up on Russia, he said it was done ‘with the support of the United States, where the legitimately elected president of the country was overthrown.’
So did the Russian ambassador in the UN say that Trump was overthrown?
Most of the mainstream media placed the following editor note:
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly cited the context of the Russian ambassador’s comments, based on an unclear translation. The ambassador claimed Ukraine had been overthrown in 2014, not the United States.
This statement however was never confirmed or denied by the Russian ambassador!
Countries at the UN voted on Wednesday to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with just four countries — Syria, Belarus, Eritrea, and North Korea — joining Russia in trying to vote the resolution down.
Some users on social media claimed that this was a desperate attempt for the mainstream media to connect the former President with Russia but some said that the ambassador was only telling the truth about the controversy that was raised around the last Presidential election!
What do you think about this controversial statement?
@HTTP_404_NotF
The Russian ambassador to the UN just said that Trump was the legitimate president and that he was ousted (by election fraud).
https://twitter.com/HTTP_404_NotF/status/1499106731858800643?s=20&;t=YQJKocFJlxgZ0SDhGohw4w
https://defiantamerica.com/video-did-the-russian-ambassador-says-to-the-un-that-the-legitimately-elected-president-of-the-united-states-trump-was-overthrown/
Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia ecxhoed Trump’s election fraud claims at Wednesday’s Security Council meeting. As Nebenzia accused the West of ganging up on Russia, he said it was done ‘with the support of the United States, where the legitimately elected president of the country was overthrown.’
So did the Russian ambassador in the UN say that Trump was overthrown?
Most of the mainstream media placed the following editor note:
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly cited the context of the Russian ambassador’s comments, based on an unclear translation. The ambassador claimed Ukraine had been overthrown in 2014, not the United States.
This statement however was never confirmed or denied by the Russian ambassador!
Countries at the UN voted on Wednesday to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with just four countries — Syria, Belarus, Eritrea, and North Korea — joining Russia in trying to vote the resolution down.
Some users on social media claimed that this was a desperate attempt for the mainstream media to connect the former President with Russia but some said that the ambassador was only telling the truth about the controversy that was raised around the last Presidential election!
What do you think about this controversial statement?
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