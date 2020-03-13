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2019 Ascended Master Hilarion Channeled Message, The Year of Higher Self Integration
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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22 views • March 13, 2020
This very special channeled message is from Ascended Master Hilarion, channeled through myself, Lightstar. As we briefly review 2018 and look forward into 2019, Master Hilarion provides inspiration and wisdom for reflection upon our collective consciousness, and our progress forward. This channeled article was also published in the Sedona Journal of Emergence titled, "The Year of Higher-Self Integration and Creative Expansion" (Master Hilarion By Lightstar,) in the Annual Predictions Issue 2018-2019. To purchase a copy of the printed version, please visit https://sedonajournal.com/. Enjoy the message, Happy New Year, and be inspired beyond your imagination. Ascended Blessings! Love, Lightstar
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