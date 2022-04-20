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Bad Robot Productions
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159 views • April 20, 2022
Indicatif visuel de la maison de production « Bad Robot »
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5m239NHho0
Historique :
https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/bad-robot-le-studio-de-jj-abrams-multiplie-les-projets-dans-le-gaming-105937
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Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5m239NHho0
Historique :
https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/bad-robot-le-studio-de-jj-abrams-multiplie-les-projets-dans-le-gaming-105937
=================================================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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