Cultural Heretics: Here's a clip from the hot new podcast | Badlands Media

Cultural Heretics: Here's a clip from the hot new podcast
Published 17 hours ago

Badlands Media | Cultural Heretics Ep. 3 [clip] 


Julians Rum and Burning Bright take a blow torch to the ongoing absurdity of the Culture War by examining it through a lens only Anons can apply. Oh, and they may just provide some hopium along the way.


Don't fight the culture. Become it.




Thursdays at 2:00 PM ET


Episode Archive: https://rumble.com/playlists/EGqGC-bCwek




full episode:


https://rumble.com/v4gct56-cultural-heretics-ep.-3-200-pm-et-.html

