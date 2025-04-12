Nia and the Magical Cloud of Choices

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if you could see the future before making a choice? In “Nia and the Cloud of Choices,” a curious young girl is guided by a magical floating cloud that shows her the consequences of her decisions — before she makes them! Through honesty, responsibility, and heart, Nia learns how to make wise choices even after the magic fades.
This beautifully animated children’s story teaches emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and the value of doing the right thing — even when it’s hard. Perfect for classrooms, family time, and early learners.