Devin Nunes: The double standard of impeachment between Trump and Biden.
Published 20 hours ago

NEWSMAX | "They were ready to impeach Donald Trump day one, I think Articles of Impeachment were put in based on the Russia hoax."


Devin Nunes comments on the double standard of impeachment between Trump and Biden.


@CSalcedoShow


https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1702796936087056823?s=20

devin nunesnewsmaxchris salcedo show

