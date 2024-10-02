Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 2, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2391 - What are many doing about the fluoride in the water? -Is vaping connected to depression? -Is the mob involved in strikes? -How much propaganda is black mailed to play the narrative the way they want it to go? -How many companies are going to function fully automated with no personnel? -How much is fact checked on social media? -Do many think that the market will crash? -FDA has gotten flack for what? -The importance of what you put in your body. -Is there going to be “plastic fuel”?