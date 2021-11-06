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Soy Lefties Claim Covid Causes Erectile Dysfunction In Bizarre Jab Ad
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56 views • November 06, 2021
Soy Lefties Claim Covid Causes Erectile Dysfunction In Bizarre Jab Ad
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--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
Website:
https://saltmustflow.com
https://youtu.be/3AfEhjBsKEA
OTHER PLATFORMS:
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thesaltycracker/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/SaltyCracker
Gab:
https://gab.com/TheSaltyCracker
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9
Dlive:
https://dlive.tv/TheSaltyCracker
Pilled.net/Foxhole:
https://pilled.net/#/profile/135344
SUPPORT SALTY:
SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/salty-cracker
Cash App:
https://cash.app/$saltmustflow
Merchandise:
https://saltmustflow.com/shop/
Merchandise:
https://teespring.com/stores/salty-cracker-2
PayPal:
https://tinyurl.com/ycmmuc9z
Mrs. Salty's Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChnZMOno3rthe1LHvcxufdw
Music by:
https://incompetech.com/
Crinoline Dreams
In Your Arms
--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
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