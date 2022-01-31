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Urging Caution: Antifederalist Cato No. 1
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11 views • January 31, 2022
Just days after the proposed Constitution was signed in Philadelphia, the first of Cato’s Antifederalist papers was published in the New York Journal. In this paper, Cato urged caution, and urged readers to decide for or against the plan based on principle rather than faith in any man.
Path to Liberty: January 31, 2022
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Path to Liberty: January 31, 2022
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Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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