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Defending Churches & Liberty From COVID Tyranny in Courts--and WINNING
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63 views • January 07, 2022
Super-lawyer Brad Dacus, who leads the Pacific Justice Institute (PJI) and its nationwide network of public-interest attorneys, joins Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman to discuss their successful efforts--including at the U.S. Supreme Court--to protect Christians, churches, and others against anti-freedom COVID policies by government at all levels. Dacus' team won a string of key victories by litigating strategically, including by showing the Supreme Court that churches were facing worse treatment than abortion clinics and marijuana stores. Now, Pacific Justice is battling government efforts to force Americans to inject themselves with COVID vaccines against their will to be able to work, go to school, and other basic activities. But much more work must be done if liberty is going to survive the escalating tsunami of attacks.
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