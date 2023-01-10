https://gettr.com/post/p2404gf684a

01/04/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP is sustained by three critical pillars: the tax money collected from Lao Baixing, the support of the West, and the CCP’s once attempt to reform its Communist economic system. Now all the three pillars are falling apart, therefore in the year 2023, the CCP regime and the CCP virus will disappear from the earth at the speed of light!





01/04/2023 文贵直播：中共的存在靠三个支撑点：中国老百姓的纳税钱、西方世界的支持和中共曾试图改革其高度集权的共产主义经济，这三个支撑点均已倒塌，所以2023年中共病毒和中共体制会像光速一样离开地球！