BioArchitecture engineer Alosha Lynov reveals philosophy for decentralized, harmonious community with limitless natural resources

- Sustainable future, eco-villages, and bio architecture. (0:24)

- Community building, psychology, and property development. (4:55)

- Russian culture's curiosity towards alternative science. (10:19)

- Designing a sustainable community in Russia using hexagonal structures, permaculture, and social connections. (15:18)

- Designing sustainable communities using hexagonal patterns. (24:47)

- Sustainable living and eco-friendly technologies. (28:26)

- Sustainable living, community building, and moving to Russia for a better quality of life. (34:31)

- American decline, immigration, and language barriers. (40:25)

- Community land purchase in Russia with potential for affordable housing. (45:05)

- Gold-backed currency as a solution for economic collapse. (49:56)





