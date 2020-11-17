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Fake new, fake gospel: The Laodicean Church Today!
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14 views • November 17, 2020
Eze 34:2 Son of man, prophesy against the shepherds of Israel, prophesy, and say unto them, Thus saith the Lord GOD unto the shepherds; Woe be to the shepherds of Israel that do feed themselves! should not the shepherds feed the flocks?
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