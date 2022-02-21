© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Reset & Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars - Document From 1979 Explains the Plan For The Days We Live In - Jay Dyer
Follow
1
Share
Report
91 views • February 21, 2022
The Great Reset & Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars. I heard about this document long ago. The story goes...Discovered in a copier machine owned by Boeing and sold. Inside was found this document in 1979 and leaked, published about in 1986.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.