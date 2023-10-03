Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
No informed consent, 1984, & nuremberg code violation ~ just another brick in the wall ~
channel image
TheProphet-Barnebus
11 Subscribers
28 views
Published 17 hours ago

In this discussion I will be talking on the fact that the vaccine pushers play on your ignorance in order to coerce you to take the vaccine, which is a nuremberg code violation, and what you can do to take back your right to be informed. I also want to share the third episode of Covidland, which is called "the shot".


References

- 1984

https://ww3.putlockers.li/movie/nineteen-eighty-four-1984_ZGxPSEJkbU1pTnc9/

- Nuremberg code

https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/the-nuremberg-code or https://constitutionus.com/law/what-is-the-nuremberg-code/

- Covid 19 vaccine package inserts

https://mega.nz/folder/OMVG0bYT#AiJOQyPMveFlvh6pRTuPhw

- Health & Human Services (Conscience & Religious Freedom)

https://www.hhs.gov/conscience/index.html

- HHS or HRSA (Health & Human Services) Vaccine injury program

https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation

- Covidland

https://rumble.com/v1ejtyf-covidland-the-shot-episode-3.html

Keywords
fearinjuryvaccine1984nurembergactthecode19shot1986covidmongeringcovidland

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket