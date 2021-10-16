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Dr Piers Robinson - Propaganda Expert Warns the Virus is Merely a Smoke Screen of the Real Agenda
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60 views • October 16, 2021
Dr Piers Robinson is an expert on communication, media and world politics, focusing on conflict and war and especially the role of propaganda
First Published Oct 15 2021
Credit Asia Pacific Today and Dr Piers Robinson
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv
First Published Oct 15 2021
Credit Asia Pacific Today and Dr Piers Robinson
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv
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