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More Excerpts From The Hidden Chapter of Forbidden Knowledge
Forbidden Knowledge
Forbidden Knowledge
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122 views • October 23, 2021
Forbidden Knowledge is my attempt to get past the dreaded censors and save humanity as my bloodline-oath-sworn-duty. Since a two-fold miracle given to my forefather in the year 720 AD, we've carried the responsibility of releasing this truth to the masses; upon the impending inevitable fight against demonic forces. My friends; the time has come. On October 31, 2021, we will all be armed and ready to defeat the evil one.
This video (along with various others) is designed to release certain information too critical to keep from humanity, while promoting the book to those who might want the complete picture of what's happening, how and why.
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censorshiphow tohuman traffickingtruthforbidden knowledgesex tradereal estate marketing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy