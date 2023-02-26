Finished Steampunk Woodstove 30 Day Test (Plus a 65% drop in our Gas Bill)

The Laws of physics, a 30 day test, and a wood stove.
Every stove is different, plus every type of wood fuel and its moisture content and personal characteristics are different, but the laws of physics are a constant. This video presents the lessons learned plus the install upgrades we had to make to comply with the laws of physics.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.