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The Highly Anticipated Fake Alien Invasion Psyop (A CIA/Mossad Production)
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298 views • April 23, 2022
Next up, from the people who brought you ISIS, the Covid Scamdemic, and the fake war in the Ukraine, comes 'The Fake Alien Invasion'.
I can be contacted at: [email protected]
My Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lofI79aXAjVj/
My Twitter: https://twitter.com/Controllingthe4
An excerpt from this video was also used in this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QU1OOU67KNg
I can be contacted at: [email protected]
My Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lofI79aXAjVj/
My Twitter: https://twitter.com/Controllingthe4
An excerpt from this video was also used in this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QU1OOU67KNg
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