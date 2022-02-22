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FREQUENCIES ARE NEUTERAL. YOU DECIDE HOW THEY RESONATE!
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173 views • February 22, 2022
Often we tend to focus on the challenges and bury our face in the sand, dwelling on the obstacles. However, on the larger scale of things, in order for us to experience moments of the rebirth of who we are, there is a piece of transmutation that needs to happen!
And more often than not, we materialize into reality what we don’t want or perceive as negative in the moment… because in the end, it all comes down to what frequency you're vibrating at.
I will be expanding more on frequency and fully backing ourselves energetically in The Abundance Formula masterclass; this is where you will learn how to master your ability to manifest the things you truly desire.
It’s a 3 hour session, for only $44 dollars. So, if you haven’t been able to work with me before, here is your opportunity! It’s a chance to experience my activations and hear some of the content that I share with my high-end clients on how to shift their relationship with wealth and abundance!
Are you ready to step up into a more abundant 2022? Click the link below to reserve your spot! www.theabundanceformula.life
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
And more often than not, we materialize into reality what we don’t want or perceive as negative in the moment… because in the end, it all comes down to what frequency you're vibrating at.
I will be expanding more on frequency and fully backing ourselves energetically in The Abundance Formula masterclass; this is where you will learn how to master your ability to manifest the things you truly desire.
It’s a 3 hour session, for only $44 dollars. So, if you haven’t been able to work with me before, here is your opportunity! It’s a chance to experience my activations and hear some of the content that I share with my high-end clients on how to shift their relationship with wealth and abundance!
Are you ready to step up into a more abundant 2022? Click the link below to reserve your spot! www.theabundanceformula.life
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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