Paul F. Austin: LSD, the Computer Revolution, & the Third Wave of Psychedelics

Paul F. Austin discusses the history of psychedelics and how we are now on the "third wave" of integral psychedelic use. The third wave coincides with the information age and perfectly maps on to what futurists like Alvin Toffler were forecasting. He delves into the history touching on key figures such as Stewart Brand, Ken Kesey and MKULTRA, Steve Jobs, James Fadiman, and how in the 1970s it was declared that the personal computer was the new LSD. Psychedelics provide you with a feeling of interconnectivity. Microdosing came around about a decade ago and have various health benefits. Finally, he comments on the legalization of psychedelics and the spiritual dimension.





About Paul F. Austin

Paul F. Austin, a prominent figure in psychedelics, has guided millions to safe and meaningful psychedelic experiences through his work as the founder of Third Wave. Featured in Bloomberg, Rolling Stone, Inc., and the BBC's Worklife, to name a few, he’s curious about the convergence of psychedelics, personal transformation, and professional success and how they weave together to help form a meaningful existence.





Paul empowers leaders, creatives, and pioneers to leverage psychedelics for profound personal and professional growth. He views utilizing psychedelics as a refined skill cultivated through mentorship, exploration, and purposeful use—critical for humanity's ongoing evolution.





As the longest-standing and youngest entrepreneur in this emergent sector, Paul's focus on integrating psychedelics with professional development is evident in the Psychedelic Coaching Institute. PCI is training the next generation of impactful coaches to work with psychedelics in a transformative capacity. The core training program caters to individuals who wish to weave psychedelics into their business practices, under the guidance of one of the industry’s most trusted leaders.





