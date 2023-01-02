Mankind was created to know, love and serve God. When we hurt each other and seek forgiveness, there is often a warm-up period after reconciliation and we superimpose our imperfect traits on God, mistakenly believing that He will treat us the same way.

God designed us with a living computer to automatically control bodily functions like temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, digestion, and the elimination of waste. The pituitary gland at base of the brain serves as a master control of the entire gland system of the body. The physical body is just a shell to house the soul and serves as a replica of the soul body.

Emotions have the ability to create positive and negative energy in the physical brain. When the soul is happy, the physical body operates normally. However, when the soul is unhappy, the negative emotions are transferred to the physical brain and converted to electrical current which slams into the brainstem, disturbing the nervous system and causing the organs and glands to malfunction. The physical body is resilient, but continuous negative emotions in the soul will cause sickness.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1734.pdf

RLJ-1734 -- DECEMBER 15, 2019

THE POWER OF FORGIVENESS

Part 1: Where Does Sickness Begin?