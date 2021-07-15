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Biden's Administration is refusing to accept Cuban refugees | Cortes & Pellegrino
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170 views • July 15, 2021
Florida State Senator Ileana Garcia reacts to the inaction from the Biden Administration and the Leftist arm of the Democrat Party, Cubans fight for freedom and more - via 'Cortes & Pellegrino' on Newsmax.
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