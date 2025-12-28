BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SILVER Sell Wall COLLAPSE. WEEKEND Bank Meetings. AI-BoringCurrency.
509 views • 1 day ago

Full Presentation:

The SILVER Sell Wall Just COLLAPSED

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZZf0Mh1k90

BoringCurrency Channel on Youtube: "On December 27th, 2024, financial markets witnessed an event that will be etched in history forever. Silver didn't just break through the $80 barrier - it obliterated a system that major institutional banks spent three years constructing. For years, the $75 level acted as an impenetrable ceiling, a line aggressively defended by commercial banks holding billions in derivative positions. But in a stunning 72-hour period, everything changed. The sell wall that traders believed was unbreakable simply vanished, triggering what experts are calling a gamma squeeze. This wasn't a typical price rally-this was a structural event that has left banking institutions scrambling..."

Keywords
marketssilverfinanceprecious metals
