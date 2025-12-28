SILVER Sell Wall COLLAPSE. WEEKEND Bank Meetings. AI-BoringCurrency.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Presentation:
The SILVER Sell Wall Just COLLAPSED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZZf0Mh1k90
BoringCurrency Channel on Youtube: "On December 27th, 2024, financial markets witnessed an event that will be etched in history forever. Silver didn't just break through the $80 barrier - it obliterated a system that major institutional banks spent three years constructing. For years, the $75 level acted as an impenetrable ceiling, a line aggressively defended by commercial banks holding billions in derivative positions. But in a stunning 72-hour period, everything changed. The sell wall that traders believed was unbreakable simply vanished, triggering what experts are calling a gamma squeeze. This wasn't a typical price rally-this was a structural event that has left banking institutions scrambling..."