Don Lemon gets Savaged by "Reverse Reparations" on National TV

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Don Lemon of CNN got brutalized on National TV when proposing the idea of a reparations following the death of the queen and the inheritance of Charles, as an Englishman proposed asking African chieftains who in fact sold conquered African tribes into slavery.What's examine the idea of reverse reparations, and look at the slave trade going into Arabia, and the fact that they castrated all male sub-Saharan blacks that ended up there.
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