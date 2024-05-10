Create New Account
BREAKING: KINZHAL Hypersonic Missiles Rained Down On NATO AirBase In STRYI┃Russia Captured UMANSKOYE
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

At the moment, Russian troops are clearing the village of Umanskoye and trying to dislodge the remnants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the western part of this settlement. Thus, over the past 20-30 days, more than 10 settlements in the Avdiivka direction of the front have come under the control of the Russian army. War correspondents note that the Avdiivka direction of the front remains the most difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces......................

hypersonic missileskinzhalstryinato airbaseumanskoye captured

