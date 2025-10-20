BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ALARMING BILLS IN PARLIAMENT, Human Dignity & God Working | Chris Mathis, Amanda Achtman & Ted Kuntz
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
14 views • 1 day ago

Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.


This week’s episode dives deep into Canada’s most pressing legislative issues—and how they could impact freedom of religion, speech, and conscience for everyday Canadians. We also share moving stories highlighting human dignity (Amanda Achman) and the hope that God is still at work even in dark times (Chris Mathis).


In This Episode:

• 🇨🇦 Updates on Bills C-8 and C-9—how they could affect communications, churches, and free speech

• 💒 The threat to charitable status for faith-based organizations and what’s being done about it

• ❤️ Amanda Achtman on the value of every human life and lessons from Holocaust history

• 👨‍👩‍👧 Ted Kuntz’s moving story about his son—reminding us what true dignity looks like

• 🔥 Pastor Chris Mathis shares a powerful message of hope: God works most powerfully when things seem impossible


Join the conversation, share this episode, and let’s be a voice for truth and compassion in Canada.


#FaithAndFreedom #CanadaNews #BillC8 #BillC9 #CharitableStatus #ChristianFaith #HumanDignity #SanctityOfLife #FayteneTV #ChrisMathis #AmandaAchtman #TedKuntz


