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Big Tech Botnets - The Fearsome New Technology
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
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75 views • June 11, 2021
Posted 20May2021 Rob Braxman Tech:
A new wave of technology is something to fear. These are the Botnets controlled centrally by the Big Tech behemoths: Apple, Google and Amazon. These companies now have supercomputer powers to control the world, but they didn't spend a dime on it. They are using your own devices to expand their capabilities.

They have turned your devices into bots. Slaves to their centralized masters. The potential uses of these are extremely scary and this is a warning to you that the world of SkyNet is here. Privacy, Apple, Google, Router, 1984, Location Tracking, Contact Tracing, Apple AirTag,
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privacygoogle1984appleroutercontact tracing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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