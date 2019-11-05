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NYPD commissioner steps down after the city introduces bail reform
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11 views • November 05, 2019
New York City police commissioner James O’Neill resigns after three years of service following the city’s new rule eliminating bail and releasing 900 inmates to New York City streets. FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo and Dagen McDowell with more.
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