Exposed Loophole in U.S. Law Allows Illegals to Vote Without Penalty
Tucker Carlson


April 7, 2024


Will foreigners be able to choose our next president? As it turns out, yes, maybe even legally. Catherine Engelbrecht has discovered a federal law you may not have heard of.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYX2P3Ugb_M


