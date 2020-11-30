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The Last Word on the Sweden Viral Issue -- Understanding the Reality
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62 views • November 30, 2020
Video Source: https://youtu.be/J3vDsKEOIQI
Ivor Cummins says:
Title says it all. I'm sick of hearing falsehoods and nonsense about Sweden. Why don't people just look at the bloody data? Well - why don't they?
Note our Movie KICKSTARTER is underway - please help us to make this most crucial movie - a time capsule for the future of our children! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/capecrusaders/the-covid-chronicles
Also you can use PayPal instead - just put "CHRONICLES" in your message! https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Ivor Cummins says:
Title says it all. I'm sick of hearing falsehoods and nonsense about Sweden. Why don't people just look at the bloody data? Well - why don't they?
Note our Movie KICKSTARTER is underway - please help us to make this most crucial movie - a time capsule for the future of our children! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/capecrusaders/the-covid-chronicles
Also you can use PayPal instead - just put "CHRONICLES" in your message! https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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