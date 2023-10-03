Catholic Manhood Discussions - What masculinity means to us and why it is so important

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net
Notes from the recording:
Since 2004, Catholic Men Chicago Southland (CMCS) has reminded men and helped them to do what is in their power to do, namely, be holy and courageous men, to improve their marriages, be better fathers to their children, grow in virtue, serve the needs of others more generously, be active participants in their parishes, and be better citizens.
