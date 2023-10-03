Catholic Manhood Discussions - What masculinity means to us and why it is so important

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

Notes from the recording:

The nervous silence during this recording is intentional to allow the Holy Spirit to speak to us.



2:00 - What is masculinity?

2:55 - Bishop Perry's Virtues of a Catholic Man.

4:30 - Notes from last discussion about manhood.

6:40 - General discussion about the what and why of masculinity.

8:00 - Why men go to church or not.

9:45 - Boys and Altar Serving.

11:00 - What the culture says masculinity is.

12:50 - What masculinity is and how does is benefit the family.

13:40 - What is self sacrifice of manhood?

15:00 - Jesus learned to be a man from Joseph's example.

16:40 - The example of the Saint's about living virtues.

19:30 - The challenges our children face is 2023.

24:30 - How do we pass our faith onto the next generation?

26:20 - Evangelizing in the field / culture.

30:00 - How we are catechized and our relationship with Jesus.

33:00 - Making men intentional missionary disciples.

37:55 - Religious Orders and their spirituality.

39:30 - Believe. Share. Transform.

43:10 - The Domestic Church and our lifestyles.

45:30 - The Church doesn't change, and it shouldn't.

47:30 - How we inspire and impact others.

49:00 - The work of being a Catholic man in the 21st century.

