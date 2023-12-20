A lawsuit filed on Monday by the Alliance Defending Freedom claims that the Rockford Public School District of Michigan has violated the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of two parents.
Dan and Jennifer Mead, on whose behalf the ADF is filing the lawsuit, discovered last October that school district staff had been referring to their daughter using masculine pronouns and a new, masculine name without informing them.
The only reason they became aware of this fact is that a staffer accidentally included a note from one their daughter's teachers in an official report, in which the teacher referred to the child using the new name and pronouns.
Read More: https://discern.tv/parents-sue-school-district-for-secretly-trans-brainwashing-their-child/
