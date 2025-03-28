BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SILVER ALERT! Silver Squeeze Being Organized for Monday March 31st
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
690 views • 1 month ago

My guy is Trace Jackson at Advantage Gold in Austin, TX. He has inventory in stock right now and ships fast. Tell him Marjory Wildcraft sent you and you’ll get his best prices. (800) 341-8584. https://www.advantagegold.com/


In these crazy times you are already under a lot of stress. Buying silver is your way to relieve financial stressors. This is a once in multi-generational opportunity.




Will this push be enough to break the bankers? Maybe yes, and maybe no - we did try a few years ago and it wasn’t enough. But now is a different situation. Inventory is so tight. If it’s not next week, very soon silver will be ‘unobtainium’. A 100X move up is just the beginning.


Even though I am as stacked as I need to be (you don’t need much!)… I’m going to buy just a bit more to help the cause.




If you don’t call Trace, please go to a local coin shop, a pawn shop, or check Craig’s List. But go get some while there is any to get.

