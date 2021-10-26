© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Science Based Ochlocracy
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • October 26, 2021
Hips News get. Special guest host PJ
From the UK explains the social difference of Europe and Asia.
In the interview the idealism and approach of how people are handling the changes of the past year and the drastic change of the future.
The way the government and how the regulations has made it difficult and somewhat confusing.
How will society handle the new regulations and if the senior society as well as the new generation can adapt mans integration with machine.
From the UK explains the social difference of Europe and Asia.
In the interview the idealism and approach of how people are handling the changes of the past year and the drastic change of the future.
The way the government and how the regulations has made it difficult and somewhat confusing.
How will society handle the new regulations and if the senior society as well as the new generation can adapt mans integration with machine.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.