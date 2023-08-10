Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Saving $$$ & Energy by Eliminating 'Phantom/Vampire' Plug Loads with Remote Circruit Breaker Cut-Off Switches
channel image
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
19 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
20 views
Published 18 hours ago

Short introductory video about UL (Underwriter's Laboratories)-listed, remote circuit breaker cut-off switches to save energy by eliminating "phantom"/vampire" plug loads by: https://LiveEMFsafe.com

Save energy, $, our planet, your HEALTH, AND SAVE 10% by applying coupon code:howtodieofnothing when checking-out at https://liveemfsafe.com/store

If you're a healthcare professional, copy & paste the following hidden page into your web browser:: https://LiveEMFafe.com/Rx


If you're into the Paleo lifestyle, go FULL Paleo by copying & pasting the following into your web browser::

https://liveEMFsafe.com/paleo


To also become a FREE LiveEMFsafe affiliate, put "Danny Tseng" under "How did you hear about us?" after copying & pasting the following into your web browser: https://liveemfsafe.com/affiliate


To view the "Powerpoint," visit: tinyurl.com/RemoteCircuitBreakerKillSwitch

Keywords
kill switchoff grid livingsaving energyremote circuit breaker cut off switchesliveemfsafe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket