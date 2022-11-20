Dr. David Nixon - Nanotech DISAPPEARING - What Else Are They Hiding in the "Vaccines"?

Dr. David Nixon joins us again to show further imagery of the nanotech in the COVID-19 injections, including its deconstruction, asking the question, 'Is this what the fourth industrial revolution looks like?"





In this video we witness the nanotechnology disappearing, exploring what might be causing this to occur.





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:

https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII

Website:

https://www.zeeemedia.com

Uncensored on Telegram:

https://t.me/zeeemedia

If you're in Australia, visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:

https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia

To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia

If you’re in the United States, visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement!

If you’re in the United States, prepare for food shortages by heading to Heaven’s Harvest on the link below and use promo code ‘ZEEE’ (with 3 e’s!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/

To order Z-Flu today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE

Maria is a regular contributor to Red Voice Media (RVM), releasing exclusive content each week. Trial a subscription with RVM Premium for just $1 today via this link:

https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





Shared from and subscribe to:

mariazeee

https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee